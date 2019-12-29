Mann Ki Baat: PM says take inspiration from Vivekananda

New Delhi: In his last Mann Ki Baat speech of the year, Prime Minister Narendra Modi talked about youth empowerment to aid the country's development, adding that the change depends on people born in the 21st century.

Pointing to Swami Vivekananda's birth anniversary on January 12, which is also celebrated as the 'National Youth Day' the Prime Minister asked the youth of the country to make a resolution for positive change.

Describing the President's visit to Vivekananda Rock in Kanyakumari, and Vice president's visit to Kutch in Gujarat for Rannotsav, as inspiring, he asked people to visit tourist places within the country.