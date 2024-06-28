Manoj Ahuja new Odisha Chief Secy

Bhubaneswar: Manoj Ahuja, a 1990-batch IAS officer, has been appointed as the new Chief Secretary of Odisha. He succeeds Pradeep Kumar Jena, whose term ends on June 30.



Ahuja was serving on Central deputation, holding the position of Secretary in the Department of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare since April 1, 2022.

Prior to that, he was the OSD in the same department, Chairman of CBSE and Special Director of Lal Bahadur Shastri National Academy of Administration (LBSNAA), Musoorie.

Ahuja brings a wealth of experience to the role, having previously served in various capacities in the Odisha government, including as Sub-Collector and Secretary of several key departments such as Food & Civil Supplies, Steel & Mines, Sports & Youth Services, and Cooperation.

Ahuja is due for superannuation in December 2024 and there is a strong possibility that the State and Central governments would give him an extension.