Manoj Tiwari announces Shiv Puran Katha in Delhi, says Rahul Gandhi 'anti-Sanatan'

New Delhi: BJP MP Manoj Tiwari has announced that a grand "Shiv Puran Katha" will be held in Hastinapur from May 21 to May 27 in Delhi's Burari region under the banner of 'Manav Seva Shiksha Sansthan,' aiming to spread the spiritual and cultural message of Hinduism to every household.

Speaking to IANS, Tiwari emphasised the scale and intent behind the initiative.

“By 'Manav Seva Shiksha Sansthan,' a very large event is being organised in the Burari Lok Sabha constituency. A Shiv Puran Katha in Hastinapur will be organised, and we take a pledge to send Ramcharitmanas’ message to every home so that everyone knows about Lord Ram,” he said.

Encouraging mass participation, he added, “We are here to appeal to people to come and join. Everyone who attends the programme will be given a copy of the Ramcharitmanas. Even if one crore people come, we will distribute Ramcharitmanas to all. We will ensure the sacred text reaches every home in Delhi.”

Manoj Tiwari also took a dig at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, accusing him of harbouring a bias against the Hindu Sanatan faith.

“Rahul Gandhi has some serious jealousy with the Hindu religion,” Tiwari remarked, alleging that the Congress MP frequently makes statements against Sanatan Dharma out of a lack of genuine faith.

"We are promoting that people should come to Burari from May 22 to May 27. But they are campaigning that people should not attend such events. Those who oppose Sanatan Dharma, oppose Lord Ram and oppose values and righteousness, such as Rahul Gandhi. As for us, we are committed to our path, and we will ensure that the Ramcharitmanas reach every household in Delhi," he added.

He further added that Rahul Gandhi only shows off his religious beliefs, but his actions prove otherwise. Now that the caste-based census is on the agenda, even his caste identity will be revealed, and people will know which caste he belongs to.”