Mansukh Mandaviya Reviewed The Facilities For The Devotees Undertaking Amarnath Yatra

Union Minister of Health and Family Welfare Dr. Mansukh Mandaviya reviewed the provisioning of health services and adequate quality health facilities for the devotees undertaking the Amarnath Yatra with senior officers of Health Ministry and DGHS, here today.

He briefed about the medical care and other health facilities being provided at the base camp and en route. Union Health Minister has directed the officials to support UT of Jammu and Kashmir to ensure that the yatris are provided the required health facilities and medical services so that they are in good health and physical condition to take the ardous journey. “Will ensure the devotees are provided the best health services and medical facilities during the Yatra”, the Minister stated.

The Amarnath Yatra is exceptional in terms of the geoclimatic challenges, especially the issues pertaining to high altitude. As directed by Union Health Minister, the Ministry of Health is assisting the UT Govt. of J&K with the health care arrangements for the yatra in an effort to enhance and anticipate adequate health requirements.

Medical facilities have been set up by the Union Health Ministry at the base camp and enroute with required infrastructure.

Establishment of 100 Bedded hospitals at Baltal & Chandanwari

MoHFW has fully funded and supported the establishment of two 100 bedded hospitals by DRDO at two axis routes Baltal and Chandanwari, which have been operationalised. These hospitals will include the accommodation facilities of staff deputed for yatra. These hospitals would have all facilities for diagnosis and treatment including lab facilities, radio diagnosis, gynaecological, ICUs, hyperbaric oxygen chambers.

These hospitals would be functioning 24x7 and would be manned by specialist doctors with an independent trauma unit also.