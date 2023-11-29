Marpu Kavali, Congress Ravali: Sonia to voters

New Delhi: Using its last arsenal little before the high-octane poll campaign in Telangana came to an end, former AICC president Sonia Gandhi made an emotional appeal to the voters of Telangana asking them to convert “Dorala Telangana into Prajala Telangana”.





"I sincerely wish that we all convert Dorala Telangana into Prajala Telangana. You have given me immense respect by calling me Sonia Amma and treated me like a mother, I will always be grateful to you for this love and respect and will remain dedicated to you forever".… pic.twitter.com/wzKxQjeqiu — South First (@TheSouthfirst) November 28, 2023





In a two-minute video message on X, Sonia Gandhi said, "You have given me immense respect by calling me Sonia Amma. You treated me like a mother, I will always be grateful to you for this love and respect and will remain dedicated to you forever,” she said.

"I request our sisters, mothers, sons, daughters and brothers of Telangana to use all their power this time to bring about a change. Vote for the Congress. 'Marpu Kavali - Congress Ravali'," Sonia Gandhi said in her message.



She started her message by saying, "Namaskaram, my dear sisters and brothers of Telangana, I could not come among you all but I am very close to your hearts. Today I want to say something to you. I want to see the dream of the martyred sons of Mother Telangana fulfilled. I sincerely wish that we all convert 'Dorala' Telangana into 'Prajala' Telangana (from a Telangana of landlords to that of people's). Make your dreams come true and give you a true and honest government."

Rahul Gandhi also shared Sonia Gandhi's video message in a post saying, "Message from Telangana's own 'Sonia Amma' to the people of the state."