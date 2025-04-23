"Married on April 16, Martyred on April 22": Navy Officer's Wife Salutes His Coffin in Heart-Wrenching Farewell

What began as a celebration of love ended in unspeakable tragedy for the family of Lieutenant Vinay Narwal, a young Indian Navy officer who was killed in a terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir just days after his wedding.

Lieutenant Narwal, 26, married Himanshi Narwal on April 16 in Karnal, Haryana. The couple held their reception three days later and departed for their honeymoon in Kashmir on Monday. The very next day, while enjoying a scenic outing in the meadows of Baisaran near Pahalgam—known as "Mini Switzerland" for its breathtaking views—tragedy struck.

While the newlyweds were sharing a light moment and eating bhelpuri, an assailant opened fire. A bullet struck Lieutenant Narwal in the head, killing him instantly. His devastated wife, with blood on her face, recalled the horrifying moment in a video shared on Tuesday. “We were eating bhelpuri when a man came and shot my husband,” she said through tears.

On Wednesday, Lieutenant Narwal’s body was flown to Delhi, where his young wife stood stoically beside the coffin draped in the national flag. As naval officers and grieving family members surrounded her, Himanshi, despite overwhelming grief, gathered herself. After hugging the coffin, she stood straight, saluted her fallen husband, and cried out, “Jai Hind”, a final tribute from a soldier’s wife.

“It is because of him that the world continues,” she said. “We will make him proud in every way.”

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta was present to pay her respects and offered condolences to the bereaved family. “This loss is not just personal; it is a national tragedy,” she said, saluting the officer’s coffin.

Lieutenant Narwal had joined the Indian Navy just two years ago and was stationed in Kochi. He was among 26 individuals, including an Intelligence Bureau officer, who lost their lives in the Baisaran terror attack.

His grandfather, Hawa Singh, a retired Border Security Force officer, spoke to NDTV with pride and sorrow. “Since childhood, Vinay had dreamed of wearing the uniform. He would watch military convoys and ask countless questions,” he said. Despite his grandfather’s advice to consider a different path, Vinay was resolute.

“He was selected through the Services Selection Board and joined as a Second Lieutenant. Just 18 months ago, he was promoted to the rank of Lieutenant,” Singh added.

Reflecting on the loss, he said quietly, “Nothing can bring him back now.”

Lieutenant Narwal’s ultimate sacrifice is a somber reminder of the dangers faced by those who serve. His bravery, and the strength shown by his young wife in the face of unimaginable grief, will not be forgotten.