Mass Protests Erupt In Manipur Against Heavy Security Deployment

Mass protests erupted across several districts in violence-stricken Manipur on Sunday, opposing the heavy security presence and the arrest of village volunteers protecting settlements on the valley's outskirts.



In Imphal, sit-ins occurred outside Thangmeiband DM College, and women protesters marched toward Chief Minister N Biren Singh's residence. At Manipur University’s gate in Canchipur, police stopped women from rallying, though some were allowed to submit their memorandum.



Protesters highlighted concerns about the central government's focus on deploying paramilitary forces mainly in valley areas instead of vulnerable regions. The unrest follows Union Home Minister Amit Shah's high-level meeting to review the state's security.



Manipur has faced ethnic violence since May 3 last year, sparked by a tribal march against the Meitei community's demand for Scheduled Tribe status. The conflict has resulted in over 220 deaths among both Kuki and Meitei communities and security personnel.

