Live
- Weather agency warns of landslide risk in Japan
- India's CAD declines to 0.7 per cent of GDP as economy gets stronger
- Hyundai Motor's labour union in S.Korea votes in favour of strike as wage talks collapse
- Iran, Bahrain agree to begin talks on bilateral ties resumption
- Britannia's Kolkata unit may be heading for closure, all permanent staff given VRS
- AP govt. holds Meeting with Construction Companies over capital Amaravati
- From election to performance -- Understanding the role of Speaker in the Lok Sabha
- South Korean President Yoon visits site of battery plant fire that killed 22
- UP govt to speed up 'spiritual circuit' development with tourist site survey
- EU adopts 14th sanction package against Russia
Just In
Mass Protests Erupt In Manipur Against Heavy Security Deployment
- Mass protests were held in Manipur against increased security presence and the arrest of village volunteers guarding settlements.
- Demonstrations in Imphal saw women marching to the Chief Minister's residence and submitting memorandums.
Mass protests erupted across several districts in violence-stricken Manipur on Sunday, opposing the heavy security presence and the arrest of village volunteers protecting settlements on the valley's outskirts.
In Imphal, sit-ins occurred outside Thangmeiband DM College, and women protesters marched toward Chief Minister N Biren Singh's residence. At Manipur University’s gate in Canchipur, police stopped women from rallying, though some were allowed to submit their memorandum.
Protesters highlighted concerns about the central government's focus on deploying paramilitary forces mainly in valley areas instead of vulnerable regions. The unrest follows Union Home Minister Amit Shah's high-level meeting to review the state's security.
Manipur has faced ethnic violence since May 3 last year, sparked by a tribal march against the Meitei community's demand for Scheduled Tribe status. The conflict has resulted in over 220 deaths among both Kuki and Meitei communities and security personnel.