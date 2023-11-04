Live
- International Action director, Kecha Khamphakdee of ‘Jawan’ and ‘Bahubali’ fame will design the action for Vishnu Manchu’s mytho-actioner ‘Kannappa’
- Uppal Congress candidate performs special Pooja at Ganesh temple
- Modi congratulates Sunak on completing 1 year in office, discusses Israel-Hamas conflict
- KCR’s family is of a ‘financial terrorists’: Revanth
- 100 nominations filed in Telangana on first day
- 9 militants killed after terror attack on Pakistan Air Force base foiled
- National Candy Day
- Kanika Mann: I enjoyed learning horse riding and overcoming my fear
- Mahesh Babu's Guntur Kaaram Movie Song Leaked
- Madhavaram Krishna Rao meets various associations in Balanagar, asks to vote for development
Massive fire at Delhi factory, 20 fire tenders mobilised
A massive fire broke out at a factory in outer Delhi’s Bawana area on Saturday morning, a fire department officer said.
The Director of Delhi Fire Service (DFS) Atul Garg said that the call regarding the blaze in a factory at Bawana Industrial area, sector -5 was received at 9:05 a.m.
"A total of 20 fire tenders have been rushed to the site. So far, no injuries have been reported," said Garg. Further details are awaited.
