Massive fire at Delhi factory, 20 fire tenders mobilised

A massive fire broke out at a factory in outer Delhi’s Bawana area on Saturday morning, a fire department officer said.

New Delhi : A massive fire broke out at a factory in outer Delhi’s Bawana area on Saturday morning, a fire department officer said.

The Director of Delhi Fire Service (DFS) Atul Garg said that the call regarding the blaze in a factory at Bawana Industrial area, sector -5 was received at 9:05 a.m.

"A total of 20 fire tenders have been rushed to the site. So far, no injuries have been reported," said Garg. Further details are awaited.

