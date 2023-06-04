  • Menu
Massive Fire Breaks Out In Delhi's Jahangirpuri

  • A massive fire started in a slum in the Delhi neighbourhood of Jahangirpuri on Sunday.
  • Nine fire tenders were dispatched to the scene to put out the fire after the fire service got a contact at 10:22 am.

A massive fire started in a slum in the Delhi neighbourhood of Jahangirpuri on Sunday. The slums of Jahangirpuri K block is the place where the fire started. Nine fire tenders were dispatched to the scene to put out the fire after the fire service got a contact at 10:22 am.

According to a fireman who reached on the scene explained that aound 10:30 in the morning, they received a call informing them
that Jahangirpuri's shantytowns were on fire. When theyarrived, theydiscovered that a godown of waste materials, which was situated a bit beyond the slum neighbourhoods, had caught fire.
The slum would have been in jeopardy. 11–12 vehicles have arrived at the location. The cooling process will take some time, but they have it under control.No casualties have been noted in the incident thus yet, despite the dousing operation being in progress.
Meanwhile, the old boys' hostel at Maulana Azad Medical College in the nation's capital caught fire earlier today.The official stated that a fire call regarding the hostel fire in Maulana Azad Medical College has been received on Sunday morning at 6:09 am.
