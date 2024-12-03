Massive jams at Delhi-Noida border as police set up barricades

New Delhi : Massive traffic snarls caused inconvenience to commuters crossing the Delhi-Noida border on Monday as police set up multiple barricades and deployed heavy security in view of a farmers’ protest march towards the national capital. Farmers gathered at the Mahamaya flyover on the Dadri-Noida link road and began their march around 11.30 am to press their demands for land allocation and increased compensation for their lands acquired by the government, among other things.

The protest call was given by the Bharatiya Kisan Parishad (BKP).

According to the BKP, farmers from 20 districts of Uttar Pradesh, including Aligarh and Agra, took part in the march. Carrying banners and flags of various farmer groups, hundreds of protesters crossed the initial barricades erected by Noida Police. While some climbed over the barricades, others pushed them. They were finally stopped by police near Dalit Prerna Sthal on Noida Link Road, around 1 km from the Chilla border, an entry point to Delhi.

Senior police officers tried to pacify the protesting farmers.

Due to the farmers protest and checking by police, commuters travelling via Chilla border, DND flyway, Delhi Gate and Kalindi Kunj faced heavy traffic for hours. Aprajita Singh, a resident of Greater Noida, said the barricades put up at the Chilla border were causing major inconvenience to commuters. “It took me about an hour to get through that stretch. Police have set up barricades on both sides of the Delhi-Noida border, causing significant traffic congestion, especially on the carriageway from Noida to Delhi,” she said. Another commuter, Amit Thakur of Noida, said due to the heavy traffic, he ditched his car and took the metro to get to work.

The Supreme Court on Monday asked Punjab farmer leader Jagjit Singh Dallewal, who is on a fast-unto-death at the Khanauri border point to press for the acceptance of farmers’ demands, to persuade the protesting farmers not to obstruct highways and cause inconvenience to people.

A bench of Justices Surya Kant and Ujjal Bhuyan disposed of a habeas corpus petition filed on behalf of Dallewal, who was removed from the Khanauri protest site on the Punjab-Haryana border on November 26.

“We have seen that he has been released and he even persuaded a fellow protestor to end his fast-unto-death protest on Saturday,” the bench said, adding that the issue raised by the farmers has been noted by the court and is considered in a pending matter. “In a democratic setup, you can engage in peaceful protests but do not cause inconvenience to people. You all know that the Khanauri border is a lifeline for Punjab. We are not commenting on whether the protest is right or wrong,” the bench told advocate Guninder Kaur Gill, appearing on behalf of Dallewal.

Justice Kant said that Dallewal could persuade the protestors to organise peaceful protests under the law and without causing any inconvenience to people. The bench said that at this stage, it was not entertaining Dallewal’s petition but he could approach later. Hours before beginning his fast-unto-death on November 26, Dallewal was allegedly forcibly removed from the Khanauri border and taken to a hospital in Ludhiana. He was discharged on Friday evening. The plea was moved in the apex court on November 29 challenging his alleged illegal detention by the Punjab Police.