Massive protests held in Odisha against JNU violence

Student activists, journalists and citizens in Odisha held a massive demonstration on Monday against the attack on Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) students in Delhi on Sunday evening. 'Odisha JNU protest' was organised at Master Canteen Square in Odisha's capital Bhubaneswar.

The protesters were holding placards and banners against the alleged violence by ABVP members, which read: 'Stop hooliganism in JNU campus. We denounce fascist attack on JNU.'

CPI leaders demanded Amit Shah's resignation over the issue saying he failed to protect the students within the university campus being a home minister.

Rama Devi Women's University students in Bhubaneswar also held a demonstration in front of the college condemning the violence at JNU.

Odisha CM Naveen Pattnaik took to Twitter on Monday morning to condemn the JNU violence saying, "Shocked to know about the violent #JNUattack. Violence has no space in democracy and such attacks on students must be condemned unequivocally. Appeal law enforcement agencies to take swift action to apprehend the culprits and wish the injured students a speedy recovery."

Ram Krushna Panda, national executive committee member CPI, said, "We are here to condemn the brutal attack of RSS and ABVP goons on JNU students. Yesterday, the goons of ABVP backed by Home Minister Amit Shah attacked JNU students. We condemn and demand a judicial enquiry and the culprits behind this attack should be punished."

Senior journalist Rajesh Mohapatra said, "I appeal to every liberal citizen of Odisha to come forward putting behind their party affiliation and protest against this brutal attack on JNU students. We will continue our protest until those culprits are put behind bars. Yesterday's incident has crossed all limits. It is not an attack on students but an attack on democracy."

Swosti Sangeeta Dalai, secretary AIDSO, said, "We have gathered here to condemn the barbaric attack on JNU students. We also condemn Delhi Police's role in the attack. We demand stricter punishment for those involved in this violent attack on students."

Nandlal Singh, youth activist and BJD member, "It's a shameful incident. We are here in solidarity with the JNU students. We demand the home minister to intervene and take strict action so that such incidents are not repeated at any university. Our CM, Naveen Pattnaik, has also condemned the JNU violence."