Massive quake shakes Af,tremors in Delhi

New Delhi: A massive earthquake of 6.8 hit the Hindu Kush area in Afghanistan late on Tuesday, sending tremors across Delhi, Noida and surrounding areas of the national capital. The quake was at a depth of 184 km (114 miles). No report of loss or destruction due to the massive earthquake has been reported so far, but people rushed out of their buildings after feeling strong tremors.

"Many of the residents of our building came to the common ground area. People were checking their phones constantly for any updates," a local resident of Noida said. "As we know that the Indo Australian plate is colliding with the Eurasian plate and this release happened in that region. The HKH region is very active seismologically.

The reason why people in northwest India and Delhi felt is for relatively longer time is because of the depth. The depth of the fault is over 150 km so first primary waves were felt and then secondary waves. Aftershocks are likely now but they can't be Forecast", J L Gautam, head of office and Scientist at National Center for Seismology, said. The epicenter of the earthquake is believed to be 90 km from Kalafgan in Afghanistan. According to reports, the earthquake measuring 6.8 magnitude hit countries including Turkmenistan, India, Kazakhstan, Pakistan, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan, China, Afghanistan, and Kyrgyzstan.





