Mayawati expels nephew Akash Anand from BSP

Lucknow: A day after removing her nephew Akash Anand from all key posts, Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati on Monday said she has expelled him from the party "in the interest and movement" of the party.

Mayawati said that Akash's response to her action against him on Sunday was "selfish and arrogant". In a BSP meeting on Sunday,

Akash was relieved from all responsibilities as he was under the continuous influence of his father-in-law Ashok Siddharth, more than the interest of the party, for which he should "repent and show his maturity", she said.