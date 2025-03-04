Live
- Collector’s commitment to improved civic services
- Sehri Foods for Ramadan 2025: Stay Active and Hydrated Throughout Your Fast
- Red Lorry Film Festival: A Celebration of Telugu Cinema in Hyderabad
- iOS 18.4 Beta 2: Exciting New Features, Visual Intelligence, and Fresh Emojis
- Hyderabad Metro to Build Skywalks at All Stations for Safer Pedestrian Movement
- Two dead as boat overturns Ilin Godavari at Rajahmundry
- Gouds blame Minister Jupally for Neera cafe shutdown
- Chodaganga Deva’s great contributions are overlooked
- MacBook Air M4: Expected Launch, Price in India, Design, and Features
- Lord Jagannath tattoo on foreign woman’s thigh sparks outrage
Just In
Mayawati expels nephew Akash Anand from BSP
Highlights
Lucknow: A day after removing her nephew Akash Anand from all key posts, Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati on Monday said she has expelled him from...
Lucknow: A day after removing her nephew Akash Anand from all key posts, Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati on Monday said she has expelled him from the party "in the interest and movement" of the party.
Mayawati said that Akash's response to her action against him on Sunday was "selfish and arrogant". In a BSP meeting on Sunday,
Akash was relieved from all responsibilities as he was under the continuous influence of his father-in-law Ashok Siddharth, more than the interest of the party, for which he should "repent and show his maturity", she said.
Next Story