Mayawati's birthday to be a musical affair across Uttar Pradesh

Lucknow: Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) President Mayawati's 67th birthday on January 15 will be a musical affair in all 75 districts of Uttar Pradesh.

The party has come up with a plethora of songs for the BSP chief's birthday, the main one being sung by Kailash Kher.

While the main function will be organised at the party's state unit office in Lucknow, the party workers will assemble in the district offices to cut the cake and wish Mayawati on her birthday.

Party leaders will also use the occasion to remind their voters about the work done for Dalit empowerment during the BSP regimes in the state.

Videos of the welfare schemes launched when she was in power, one of which hails her as the second Ashoka, will be shown in all districts with her message to energise party workers and supporters for the 2024 Lok Sabha election.

A party leader said: "After the Covid pandemic, the BSP celebrated her birthday in a simple manner in 2020 and 2021. In 2022, the birthday celebrations were curtailed due to enforcement of the model code of conduct for the Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh. The party has decided to celebrate her 67th birthday in all the districts to gear up the cadre for the crucial 2024 Lok Sabha election."

Some of the songs have already been released. They include numbers rendered by Sonu Nigam, Kailash Kher and Prince acclaiming her as a fighter for the rights of the "deprived community".

Dalit singers Raviraj Baudh, Preeti Baudh, and Trishala Baudh, too, released their songs, urging people of all castes and communities to celebrate the BSP chief's birthday on Sunday.

The BSP chief's message to party workers and supporters will be released on social media platforms on Sunday.

"In the BSP government, ask for rights, will give rights. Will ask for respect, will give respect," BSP national coordinator Akash Anand said.

Mayawati has served as the Chief

The song "Behna ko Mubarakbad" by Sonu Nigam, highlights Mayawati's birth in a humble family, motivation from the ideals of Dr Bhim Rao Ambedkar and the political guidance by BSP founder Kanshi Ram.

"Devi Lagadi" by Punjabi singer Prince eulogises Mayawati as a goddess born for the emancipation of the weaker sections.

"Din hai suhana and lakho lakh badhaiya" by Kailash Kher terms her an iron lady who has been struggling since childhood and never retreated from the mission of uplift of the weaker sections despite adversity. Having devoted her life to the service of the people, she is a messiah of the weaker sections, protector of the helpless and the tallest leader in the country today, the songs say.

Party leaders and workers have been directed by the leadership to play these songs in the run-up to Mayawati's birthday at party meetings, villages and localities to gear up the workers for the celebration.

Mayawati will release the 18th edition of her work - "A Travelogue of My Struggle Ridden Life and BSP Movement" as well as the party's "missionary calendar" on January 15.