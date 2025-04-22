"Maybe I Can Live In India": JD Vance Shares Son's Remark After Dinner With PM Modi

US Vice President JD Vance, currently on a four-day visit to India with his family, shared a heartwarming anecdote that highlighted the warm personal rapport between his children and Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Speaking at an event in Jaipur, Mr Vance revealed that after a dinner hosted by PM Modi, his seven-year-old son Ewan told him, “Dad, maybe I can live in India.”

Vance, who arrived in New Delhi on Monday evening with his wife Usha and their three children, spoke glowingly of Modi, calling him a "special person" — one of only two world leaders, alongside former US President Donald Trump, with whom his children have formed a connection.

The dinner was hosted by Prime Minister Modi at his official residence, 7 Lok Kalyan Marg, and featured traditional Indian cuisine. “The food was so good, and the Prime Minister was so kind to our kids that my son genuinely considered living in India,” Vance recounted, prompting laughter from the Jaipur audience.

However, the charm of Indian hospitality soon met the Indian heat. “After about 90 minutes in the Jaipur sun at the Great Palace, Ewan quickly reconsidered and suggested we move to England instead,” Mr Vance joked, referring to their visit to the historic Amer Fort, a UNESCO World Heritage Site.

Vance also reminisced about a previous encounter with Prime Minister Modi at the AI Action Summit in Paris earlier this year. During that trip, the Prime Minister made a surprise gesture by celebrating Vance's second son Vivek’s fifth birthday. “Imagine this — a major international policy summit, and he still found time to stop by, wish my son a happy birthday, and bring him a gift,” he said. “It was incredibly thoughtful and something we’ll never forget.”

Throughout his speech, the US Vice President emphasized the strong impression Modi has left on his family, especially his children. “As any politician knows, kids are brutally honest. Our three — aged seven, five, and three — have really only bonded with two world leaders: President Trump and Prime Minister Modi,” he said.

Vance added that he admires Modi not just for his personal warmth, but also for his long-term vision. “He’s a serious leader, deeply committed to India’s prosperity and security — not just for the remainder of his term, but for the next hundred years.”

The Vance family’s visit, marked by personal warmth and diplomatic engagement, comes as the United States and India continue to deepen their strategic and cultural ties.