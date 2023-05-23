MCD prohibits use of acid in public toilets

New Delhi: The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) has issued an order recently prohibiting the use of acid for cleaning public toilets operated by it, the Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) said on Monday.

The MCD cited the Supreme Court order of 2013 that prohibited the over-the-counter sale of acid across India in the wake of raising incidents of acid attack.

"So, the provision for penalty for not using acid for cleaning purpose of toilet is, hereby, abolished/repealed from the contract. The agency/operator shall use alternate toilet cleaning material in place of acid. Violation of the instruction will attract penalty including confiscation of acid from the premises," the MCD order read. The civic body directed all officers, field staffers and agencies concerned to ensure that "acid shall not be used for any cleaning purpose of toilets and public conveniences".

On April 6, the DCW inspected an MCD-run toilet for women near the G B Pant Hospital in Daryaganj and found a 50-litre canister containing acid.