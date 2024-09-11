Live
- Nine Palestinians killed in Israeli airstrike on Gaza
- CM Kejriwal to be produced today in Delhi court
- Saif Ali Khan Opens Up About His Role in ‘Devara: Part 1’ with Jr NTR
- Trump says he doesn’t care about racial identity of Harris
- Apple reaches $5 billion in iPhone exports from India in April-August period
- Here’s How Amitabh Bachchan Became a Superstar with Salim-Javed’s Iconic Films
- Diego Gomez strikes as Paraguay stun Brazil in World Cup qualifier
- Israel releases footage of Gaza tunnel where six hostages were found dead
- Pawan Kalyan meets Revanth Reddy, hands over Rs 1 crore cheque for CM's relief fund
- Kangana Ranaut Offloads Bandra Bungalow for Rs 32 Crore
Just In
MCD to hold standing panel polls on Sept 26
New Delhi: The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) Standing Committee elections will be held on September 26, according to civic body officials. The...
New Delhi: The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) Standing Committee elections will be held on September 26, according to civic body officials. The elections will be held in the MCD House meeting, which will convene on the same date.
During this session, a member will be elected to the Standing Committee to fill the vacancy created after BJP councillor Kamaljeet Sehrawat was elected as an MP in the Lok Sabha elections. Once the vacancy is filled, the process to elect the chairman and vice-chairman of the Standing Committee is expected to begin in October.
These positions are crucial, as they have a significant influence over the MCD operations, including the allocation of funds and overseeing the development projects in the city. In the 18-member Standing Committee, the BJP recently strengthened its position by securing seven seats in the ward committee elections.
Twelve members from the ward committees will join the Standing Committee, with seven of them being the BJP councillors. For the remaining six seats, both the BJP and the AAP secured three each in the previous Standing Committee elections in 2022. One of the BJP’s seats became vacant after Kamaljeet Sehrawat’s election to the Lok Sabha and the upcoming election will fill this vacancy. The Standing Committee is the most powerful body of the MCD. The projects involving expenditure of over Rs five crore require its approval.