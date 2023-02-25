Medha, Alstom only bidders for 100 aluminium body Vande Bharat trains

New Delhi: French multinational railway major Alstom and Hyderabad-based Medha Servo Drives Private Limited in partnership with Swiss major Stadler have emerged as the only two bidders to manufacture 100 aluminium body Vande Bharat trainsets.



The two firms have submitted bids for the Rs 30,000 crore contract to produce and maintain 100 Vande Bharat trains for 35 years. While they will get payment of Rs 13,000 crore on delivery, the remaining will be paid after 35 years, sources said. To be manufactured in Sonepat, the 100 aluminium Vande Bharat trainsets will be lighter than traditional steel-make trains and more energy efficient. Sources attributed the lack of more bids to the absence of expertise in the country to make aluminium trains.

The Indian Railways is targeting to roll out the first sleeper version of Vande Bharat train by the first quarter of 2024. Till now, the Railways has awarded contracts to manufacture 102 Vande Bharat trains which are all chair car. While Medha is the vendor of electrical system, mainly propulsion system, of the current batch of Vande Bharat trainsets, it has no experience in making aluminium trains. This is where Swiss maker Stadler comes in, which has the required experience and the expertise.