Medicines, cars, bikes get cheaper; touch screen turns costlier

New Delhi: Imported life saving drugs and medicines used in the treatment of cancer, rare and other severe chronic diseases, along with imported premium cars and motorcycles, are set to become cheaper with Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announcing cuts in customs duty in the Union Budget 2025-26.

However, certain items like interactive flat panel (touch screen) displays imported as fully built units and certain knitted fabrics will become costlier due to increase in basic customs duties. In her speech, Sitharaman said, “To provide relief to patients, particularly those suffering from cancer, rare diseases and other severe chronic diseases, I propose to add 36 lifesaving drugs and medicines to the list of medicines fully exempted from basic customs duty (BCD).”

She further said, “I also propose to add six lifesaving medicines to the list attracting concessional customs duty of 5 per cent.

Full exemption and concessional duty will also respectively apply on the bulk drugs for manufacture of the above.” The finance minister also announced that “specified drugs and medicines under Patient Assistance Programmes run by pharmaceutical companies are fully exempt from BCD, provided the medicines are supplied free of cost to patients.” “I propose to add 37 more medicines along with 13 new patient assistance programmes,” Sitharaman said.

Although the government has cut duties on several imported items, including marbles, granite and footwear, the impact was neutralised by a hike in Agriculture Infrastructure and Development Cess (AIDC).

Significantly, as per the budget announcement imported premium cars and other motor vehicles with CIF (cost, insurance, and freight ) value more than USD 40,000 (about Rs 35 lakh) or with engine capacity more than 3,000 cc for petrol-run vehicles and more than 2,500 cc for diesel-run vehicles or with both will become cheaper as the customs duty has been reduced to 70 per cent from 100 per cent earlier.

Similarly, motorcycles with engine capacity of 1,600 cc and above imported in completely built unit (CBU) form will also be cheaper as tariff has been slashed to 30 per cent from 50 per cent. Likewise, bikes with engine capacity not exceeding 1,600 cc imported as CBU will also become cheaper as tariff has been cut to 40 per cent from 50 per cent.

Motorcycles with engine capacity not exceeding 1,600 cc in imported semi knocked down (SKD) form and completely knocked down (CKD) form will also become cheaper as customs duties have been cut on these items too. There will also be reduction in prices of imported motorcycles with engine capacity of 1,600cc and above in SKD form following a cut in custom duty to 20 per cent from 25 per cent and the same imported in CKD form will now attract 10 percent duty, down from 15 per cent.

The budget also announced reduction in customs duty on imported parts of electronic toys to 20 per cent from 25 per cent and that of synthetic flavouring essences and mixtures, used in food and drink industries to 20 per cent from 100 per cent.

Similarly, articles of jewellery, goldsmiths’ and silversmiths’ ware and ethernet switches of carrier grade will also become cheaper.

On the other hand, smart meters, solar cells, imported footwear, imported candles and tapers; imported yachts and other vessels will become costlier as cut in import duties on these items

have been offset by an increase in AIDC. PVC flex films, PVC flex sheets, PVC flex banner will also become costlier due to imposition of 7.5 per cent AIDC.

Certain imported knitted fabrics are also like to be costiler as the custom duty structure on it has been changed to 20 per cent or Rs115/kg, whichever is higher. Interactive flat panel displays which are imported as completely built units will also become costlier as the duty has been hiked to 20 per cent from 10 per cent earlier.