Meeting over water situation in national capital: LG statement over meet on water crisis misleading

New Delhi: Delhi Urban Development Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj on Monday alleged that the press statement issued by the LG House following a meeting over water situation in the national capital was "misleading" and demanded that the video of the meeting be put in the public domain.

There was no immediate reaction from the office of Lt Governor V K Saxena, who had met Delhi ministers Atishi and Bharadwaj and assured them to take up the water supply matter with the Haryana government. He also advised them not to indulge in "blame game" and resolve issues amicably.

The ruling AAP dispensation has accused the BJP-ruled Haryana of stopping Delhi's share of water in the past many days as the national capital is passing through a severe water crisis amid unprecedented summer heat.

During a press conference, Bharadwaj was asked if the facts stated by Atishi and the LG Office press statement were different.

"It is very unfortunate that the discussion that happened during the meeting is being presented in a wrong and false manner in the press statement. The press statement is quite misleading and portrays facts in a wrong light," Bharadwaj said.

He claimed that there were three video cameras recording the proceedings of the meeting.

"Let people see what discussion happens between ministers and LG. He cannot make it public because people will get to know his reality. This proves that Lt Governor and his office issue misleading press releases which is a criminal offence," he said.

Bharadwaj also alleged that when he and Atishi reached the LG Secretariat for the meeting, the security personnel asked them to deposit their phones outside.

"We were asked to keep our phones outside and when we questioned, there was discussion among the police personnel and they allowed us to take our phones in the meeting. When we apprised LG sir over the matter, he apologised and said there must have been some miscommunication," he said.

After the meeting, Atishi said the Lt Governor assured them that he will talk to the Haryana government to ensure that the national capital's share of 1,050 cusecs water is released in the Munak canal.