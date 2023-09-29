Mega Delhi heist: Two arrested by Chhattisgarh Police

New Delhi: The Chhattisgarh Police has arrested two men in the state in connection with the sensational heist in Delhi where jewellery worth over Rs 20 crore was burgled. Two of the accused have been identified as Lokesh Srivas and Shiva Chandravanshi and currently, a team from the Delhi Police is in Chhattisgarh.

Police have recovered around 18.5 kg of gold and diamond ornaments that were stolen from Umrao Jewellery store in southeast Delhi's Jangpura area, while Rs 12 lakh has also been retrieved.

Consequently, the Bilaspur district saw a collaborative effort between the anti-crime and cyber unit and the local Civil Lines police station, during an operation focused on a string of thefts in Bilaspur city.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Santosh Singh confirmed on Friday that Lokesh was also suspected of being responsible for seven thefts in Bilaspur.

Following a tip-off, the police conducted a raid in Kawardha town within the Kabirdham district, resulting in the arrest of Chandravanshi and Lokesh.

As the owners of the jewellery shop in south Delhi opened it on Tuesday, they found dust all around and were shocked to see a hole in the wall of the strongroom.

They found that jewellery worth over Rs 20 crore had been stolen, making it one of the biggest robberies reported in the national Capital recently.

Owner of the store, Sanjay Jain said that the shop remains closed on every Monday and he suspected that the thieves had managed to make their way in from the terrace.

"The burglars disconnected the six CCTV cameras installed in the shop during the commission of the crime," a source said.

The Deputy Commissioner of Police (southeast) Rajesh Deo said that on Tuesday, a case of burglary was reported at Umrao Singh Jewellers in the area of Nizamuddin police station.

“Subsequent to the registration of the case, multiple teams were formed to work out the case and to affect recovery. During the course of investigation, hundreds of CCTV cameras were examined which revealed that one suspect carrying a backpack was found entering the adjoining building on the night of September 24,” said the DCP.

During the probe, on the basis of inputs received from Chhattisgarh Police on Thursday one Lokesh Shrivas was identified as the prime suspect in the case.

“The photograph of this accused was collected which matched with the suspect who was seen entering the adjoining building on September 24 and exiting in the evening of September 25 (Monday),” said the DCP.

“Since, he was a resident of Kabir Dham in Chhattisgarh efforts were made to identify his mode of transport. Based on the technical surveillance, it was revealed that the accused had booked a bus from Delhi to Sagar leaving at 9.00 p.m, on Monday,” said the DCP.

“A team was immediately dispatched to ISBT, Kashmere Gate and the suspect was tracked to Bhilai Chhattisgarh. A team of Delhi Police officers reached Raipur at about 8.30 p.m., on Thursday who were joined by the officials of Raipur and Durg police,” said the DCP.

In a parallel development, officers from Bilaspur police station had reached the hideout of Lokesh Shrivas at Kabir Dham in the morning of Thursday from where he managed to escape. However, his associate Shiva was arrested.

“At about 7 p.m., on Thursday, Shiva took Bilaspur Police to the hideout of Lokesh Shrivas at Smiriti Nagar, Bhilai. In the meanwhile, Delhi Police officials also reached the spot by 11 p.m.,” said the DCP.

“Finally, at around 5.45 a.m. on Friday, Lokesh Shrivas showed up and he was chased by Delhi and Bilaspur Police and arrested. The search was made at the hideout and stolen jewellery was recovered. The seizure and arrest has been made by Bilaspur Police,” the DCP added.