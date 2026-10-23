Meghalaya’s Rs 151 crore Shillong Peak ropeway targets October 2028 completion

Shillong: Meghalaya’s proposed Rs 151-crore Shillong Peak ropeway project is expected to improve tourist access to the popular viewpoint, reduce pressure on existing roads and create new livelihood opportunities, with the government targeting completion by October 14, 2028, officials said on Friday.

The project, being implemented by the Meghalaya Ropeway Development Authority (MRDA), will span 913 metres and feature 11 passenger cabins along with two additional cabins.

The Tourism Department outlined the project’s features, proposed environmental safeguards and community engagement measures during a briefing at the State Convention Centre.

The ropeway is being planned to address longstanding access difficulties at Shillong Peak, where visitors have traditionally depended on routes passing through Defence-controlled land, subject to security restrictions.

According to the government presentation, efforts to improve access began in 2012 with the development of footpaths from Madan Laban and Upper Lumparing. However, the steep terrain limited their accessibility, prompting the government to explore a ropeway project in 2019. The project is funded through Rs 80.89 crore from the New Development Bank (NDB) and Rs 70.11 crore under the Prime Minister’s Development Initiative for North Eastern Region (PM-DevINE), through the Ministry of Development of North Eastern Region.

The proposed upper terminal will be located around 80 metres below the Shillong Peak viewpoint to preserve panoramic views and address Air Force security concerns.

The lower terminal is planned at a government forest nursery in Madan Laban, which officials said was assessed as having no impact on water catchment areas.

Addressing concerns over forests, water sources and the surrounding landscape, officials said the ropeway alignment follows a ridge and that the environmental assessment had not identified significant impacts on catchment areas.

The government said the towers would be situated outside the Umiew catchment and Mawphlang Dam area, with no water sources expected to be affected. The sacred site of Lum Shyllong is located 3.15 km from the proposed alignment, according to the presentation.

Officials added that cables and cabins would operate above the tree canopy, limiting tree cutting to six tower locations and the two terminal stations. Reduced vehicular movement to the viewpoint could also help ease congestion and emissions.

An Environmental Impact Study has been undertaken in accordance with NDB requirements, and the project will follow applicable environmental safeguards and statutory provisions.

The briefing was co-chaired by the MRDA chief executive officer and the Tourism Department’s Commissioner and Secretary. Officials said consultations and site inspections had been conducted with local stakeholders, including the Riat Laban Dorbar Pyllun.

The project is expected to generate more than 450 direct and indirect employment opportunities across tourism, hospitality, transport and retail. Community epresentatives welcomed the clarifications but said they needed time to examine the information before deliberating further.

The government urged stakeholders to cooperate with the project, highlighting its potential to improve tourism infrastructure and support local livelihoods.



