Mehbooba Mufti Slams BJP's Ambitions to Replicate 'Manipur-like Situation' Across India, Calls for Unity and Vigilance

On Monday, former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Mehbooba Mufti criticized the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and accused them of seeking to replicate a 'Manipur-like situation' across the entire country. Speaking on the occasion of the 24th foundation day of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Mufti asserted that the BJP's intention is to force their policies on Kashmir and expects the people to accept them unquestioningly.

She urged her party workers to stand united and defend their rights at any cost. Mehbooba Mufti emphasized that her party aims to be part of the solution rather than contributing to the existing problems in the region.

She emphasized that they seek to replicate a Manipur-like situation throughout the entire country. Manipur serves as a mere glimpse, and the full extent of the situation is yet to unfold. We won't allow a repeat of what happened in Gujarat. The opposition front I.N.D.I.A should unite without concerning itself with seat allocations. Putting personal gains aside, they must work together to safeguard our nation.

Mehbooba Mufti further called upon the people of Jammu and Kashmir to unite and combat the BJP's policies in the region. Mehbooba Mufti made a commitment to all the people of Jammu and Kashmir, regardless of their caste or religion, to unite together in order to challenge and bring the BJP to a point of surrender.

She urged her party members not to abstain from participating in any upcoming democratic processes in Jammu and Kashmir. Mehbooba recalled that when her father, former J&K CM Mufti Mohammad Sayeed, formed an alliance with the BJP, there were strong assurances that Article 370 and 35A would not be tampered with.

Meanwhile, on Tuesday, the Supreme Court expressed grave apprehension regarding the deteriorating law and order situation and the functioning of the constitutional machinery in Manipur, especially concerning the uncontrolled outbreak of ethnic violence. The court strongly condemned the state police for their slow and apathetic investigation into the matter and demanded the personal appearance of the Director General of Police (DGP) during the hearing of multiple petitions related to the chaos in the northeastern state.