MeitY-supported startups interact with potential investors

Emerging entrepreneurs supported by the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) funding programme on Wednesday interacted with established investors and explored potential collaboration opportunities.
The startups met investors at the one-day 'Startup-Investor Connect Programme' organised jointly by Startup Incubation and Innovation Centre (SIIC), IIT Kanpur and MeitY Startup Hub.
The startups met investors at the one-day 'Startup-Investor Connect Programme' organised jointly by Startup Incubation and Innovation Centre (SIIC), IIT Kanpur and MeitY Startup Hub.
"By creating a platform for meaningful connections between innovative startups and experienced investors, we have taken a significant step towards empowering entrepreneurs and driving the growth of India's vibrant startup ecosystem," Ankush Sharma, Professor in-charge, SIIC, IIT Kanpur, said in a statement.
"This event not only facilitated access to potential funding opportunities but also equipped startups with valuable insights and strategies to navigate the complexities of the entrepreneurial journey," he added. The programme brought together a diverse array of startups and prominent investment organisations, including IvyCamp, RTAF, HPCL, SIDBI, BIORX, Sanchi Connect, Cummins India, Indian Angel Network, Danazir Wealth Management, Singhania & Co, Lawsikho, and Skill Arbitrage.
The startups showcased their ideas and business models, while the investors shared valuable insights into market trends, investment opportunities, and scaling strategies. In addition, the programme facilitated productive dialogue and insightful exchange, helping startups gain a deeper understanding of the business landscape and the potential for financial growth.