Mercury to rise in Odisha over next 3 days

The mercury will rise by up to 4 degrees Celsius in Odisha over the next three days, the weather office said on Monday.

Bhubaneswar: The mercury will rise by up to 4 degrees Celsius in Odisha over the next three days, the weather office said on Monday.

The maximum temperature will rise by 2-4 degrees Celsius, while the minimum will increase by 2-3 degrees Celsius, it said. There will be no large change in temperature in the State thereafter, it added. During the last 24 hours, Bolangir in western Odisha was the hottest at 38.5 degrees Celsius, followed by Titlagarh (38.2 degrees C), Malkangiri (38 degrees C) and Baripada (37.4 degrees C).

Bhubaneswar witnessed a maximum temperature of 35.3 degrees Celsius, while it was 34.6 degrees Celsius in Cuttack.

Under the impact of a trough that stretches from northeast Madhya Pradesh to southeast Assam, light rainfall or thundershower is likely in Sundargarh, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Balasore and Bhadrak districts over the next 24 hours.

