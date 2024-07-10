Mihir Shah arrested in BMW hit-and-run case: They take votes, treat us like garbage says Victim’s hubby

Mumbai: Mihir Shah, who allegedly rammed a couple with his BMW on Sunday, was arrested , but for the man who saw his wife being dragged under the wheels of the car in front of him and the daughter who saw her mother suffer in the hospital, the action means little to none. “He dragged her (under the wheels) in front of me. There’s no one for us,” said Pradeep Nakhwa breaking down into tears, according to NDTV report.

“We are poor. Who is there to support us or get us justice? Today, he will be sent to jail. Tomorrow he will be produced in court and then he will get bail. He will be released and then this case will be dragged on. Where will we get the money (to fight the case)? How will we hire a lawyer? Who is there for us? Politicians don’t care for us. He (the accused) is the son of a leader. He has money. We have nothing,” said Nakhwa, who also got injured in the crash.

Mihir Shah is the son of deputy leader of the Eknath Shinde-led party in Maharashtra’s Palghar district, Rajesh Shah.

“He (Mihir Shah)was arrested three days after the accident. Why was he hiding? If he didn’t do anything, if he didn’t have alcohol or drugs, why did he run? He abandoned the vehicle after the crash, broke the number plate and went into hiding, why? He won’t have any trace of alcohol in his blood after three days,” said Nakhwa. Raging with sorrow, Nakhwa wondered why none of the politicians inquired after them: “Has Devendra Fadnavis visited us? Has Eknath Shinde come to our home to know what happened? Is AjitPawar here? They only care for the chair. Power has blinded all of them”.

“They only remember us for votes. They forget us after that. Public is garbage for them. They talk about ladlibehnayojna. Your ‘ladlibehna’ has died,” said Nakhwa, choking up.

CCTV footage produced by police in court showed Nakhwa being dragged by the car for 1.5 kilometres. It showed Mihir Shah and Bidawat pulling the woman off the engine bay and placing her on the road. They then exchanged seats and mowed her down again while reversing the car.

“She would have been alive today if he hadn’t run his car over her again while reversing,” said her grieving husband.

The daughter, sitting next to her father, said she wants the accused to be hanged, gesturing with her hands.