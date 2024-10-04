Live
Just In
Mild quake recorded in Manipur-Nagaland border area, no damage reported
A mild earthquake, measuring 3.6 on the Richter scale, was felt in the Manipur-Nagaland border area on Friday, officials said.
Imphal: A mild earthquake, measuring 3.6 on the Richter scale, was felt in the Manipur-Nagaland border area on Friday, officials said.
A Manipur disaster management official said that the quake was felt in the state's northern Ukhrul district and adjoining Nagaland. The mountainous district also shares a border with Myanmar.
According to the officials, there has been no report of any casualty of life or damage to property due to the quake.
Ukhrul was recently wracked by violence when residents of two Naga villages clashed over a boundary dispute, leaving four people dead and over two dozen injured.
According to the National Centre for Seismology (NCS), the quake struck at a depth of 30 km from the surface. At least one state in the mountainous northeastern region experiences earthquakes every week with most of the tremors varying measuring 3 to 4 on the Richter scale. Successive earthquakes, mostly mild to moderate, in the mountainous northeastern states, especially in Assam, Mizoram and Manipur, have kept the authorities worried, forcing the public and private builders to build quake-proof structures.
Seismologists consider the mountainous northeastern region as the sixth most earthquake-prone belt in the world.
In 1950, an earthquake measuring 8.7 on the Richter scale had altered the course of the mighty Brahmaputra river, which passes by the congested Guwahati city, the northeastern region’s main commercial hub.