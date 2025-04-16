Mini Secretariat in Alwar receives bomb threat

Jaipur: The Mini Secretariat in Alwar received a bomb threat on Tuesday triggering panic in the area. The bomb threat led to sharp criticism of the Rajasthan government, with the Opposition Congress slamming the deteriorating law and order situation in the state. The alarming message, sent to the official email ID of the Alwar District Collectorate stated that RDX had been planted and the building would be blown up by 3 pm on Tuesday. The message was reportedly sent at 3:42 am. When officials discovered it around 7:00 am, the administration acted swiftly and evacuated all officers and staff from the premises, sealed both main gates, and initiated a full-scale security response.

ADM City, Bina Mahawar confirmed, “A threatening email was received on the Collectorate’s official mail early in the morning. It read, ‘Assalam Collector... RDX has been installed in the Mini Secretariat. It will be blown up by 3 PM on Tuesday.’ “Following the alert, a bomb squad from Jaipur was called in. A manual search of the premises was conducted, and a cyber-team is now investigating the origin of the email.”

The Alwar District Collectorate has effectively turned into a high-security zone, officials said. Two fire brigades, a civil security team, and a large police force have been deployed, entry has been strictly prohibited, and an intensive search operation is underway.

So far, no explosive device has been found, but the investigation and security measures continue at full scale, officials said. Reacting to the development, Leader of Opposition Tika Ram Jully said, “The recent bomb threats targeting the Jaipur Collectorate and now the Alwar Mini Secretariat have sparked widespread concern and fear among citizens.

“These alarming incidents have brought the crumbling law and order situation in Rajasthan into sharp focus.

“Lawlessness seems to be unfolding openly, right under the nose of the ‘parchi government’ and the state and central ministers representing Alwar.