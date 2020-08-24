Minister of Railways Piyush Goyal reviews progress of DFCCIL

Minister of Railways Piyush Goyal today reviewed the progress of Dedicated Freight Corridor Corporation India Limited (DFCCIL). Mr Goyal directed authorities to strictly monitor the work of all contractors.

Mr Goyal in a tweet today said, "Held a meeting to review the progress of Dedicated Freight Corridor and discussed ways to expedite the ongoing work across various sections. DFC will play a crucial role in our mission to make Railway freight transportation swifter & more efficient."

During the meeting, the senior officials informed the current status of the project. It is expected that Western Corridor connecting Dadri in Uttar Pradesh to Jawaharlal Nehru Port (JNPT) in Mumbai and Eastern Corridor starting from Sahnewal near Ludhiana (Punjab) to terminate at Dankuni in West Bengal shall be completed by December 2021.



He stressed that resolution of all issues, including coordination with the States should be done on a Mission mode. The Minister emphasised on innovative mechanisms to be evolved for constant monitoring of the weekly progress of the project.

Highlights of the Meet

The minister directed the DFFCIL Management team to take the necessary steps that are required to speed up the project to compensate for the loss of time due to the lockdown imposed during COVID.

Officials were advised to identify the most challenging area and come up with a solution in a mission mode.

It was decided that strict monitoring of work of all contractors to be done.

Stress on a resolution of all issues, including coordination with the States to be done on a Mission mode.

There is a need to evolve innovative mechanisms to constantly monitor the weekly progress of the project.

Dedicated Freight Corridors (DFC) is one of the largest rail infrastructure projects spanning a total length of 3,360 route km undertaken by the Centre. The overall cost is pegged at Rs 81,459 crore.

Dedicated Freight Corridor Corporation India Limited (DFCCIL)

DFCCIL has been set up as a special purpose vehicle to undertake planning, development, mobilization of financial resources, construction, maintenance and operation of Dedicated Freight Corridors. In the first phase, the organisation is constructing the Western DFC (1504 Route km) and Eastern DFC (1856 route km) spanning a total length of 3360 route km.