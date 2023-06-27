Ministry of Defence seeks corporate and industry jobs for ex-servicemen

New Delhi: The Ministry of Defence is working for job opportunities of Army men who have retired from service. For this, the ministry has joined hands with IBM. As part of this association, IBM aims to bridge the gap between military service and civilian employment by providing veterans with opportunities for professional growth and personal development.

The ministry of defence said that in order to maintain a youthful profile of the armed forces, approximately 60,000 service personnel retire or are released every year at a comparatively young age, and the DGR assists the ex-servicemen to acquire additional skills with a strong emphasis on evolving requirement of corporate and industry and facilitate their resettlement through a second career.

According to Ministry of Defence, the Directorate General Resettlement (DGR), Ex-Servicemen Welfare, signed an MoU with IBM to engage ex-servicemen and to facilitate their seamless integration into the civilian workforce.

Through this MoU, DGR will collaborate with IBM to tap into the rich talent pool of ex-servicemen for relevant job opportunities that may continue to arise at the company and its affiliates.

DGR and IBM will collaborate, on a continuous basis, to identify ex-servicemen with skillset and aptitude suitable for various open positions within the company. After assessment and shortlisting of candidates, IBM will leverage its resources and expertise to facilitate the recruitment, training, and upskilling of ex-servicemen for those roles, defence ministry official added