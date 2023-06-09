Live
- Khammam: Cheated by agent, 17 labourers from district detained in Malaysia
- Andhra Pradesh: Husband kills wife for seeking divorce in Anakapalli
- SCR Cancels Three Trains due to ongoing restoration works in Odisha
- Siblings killed in road accident in Hanamkonda
- Russia reports heavy fighting in Zaporizhzhia region of Ukraine
- How to use WhatsApp Channels and all details
- National Donald Duck Day
- Deputy CM DK Shivakumar on his first city rounds focuses on overflowing Rajakaluves
- Safety is a feeling that needs to be experienced, say Bengalureans
- Machilipatnam: Port focal point for development, says Perni Nani
Minor Earth Quake in Assam
Highlights
An earthquake of 3.7 magnitude was felt in Assam on Friday. No reports of loss of life or damage to property have been received yet. According to...
An earthquake of 3.7 magnitude was felt in Assam on Friday. No reports of loss of life or damage to property have been received yet.
According to the National Centre for Seismology, the jolt was felt at 10:05 a.m. The epicentre was 39 km west of Tezpur at a depth of 10 km.
Tremors were felt in parts of Guwahati and other cities of the state.
Earlier, an earthquake of magnitude 4.4 occurred on May 29. As per the National Centre for Seismology, the epicentre of this quake was also near Tezpur at a depth of 15 km from the surface.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENTS