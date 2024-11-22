Miscreants attack Dharmasala MLA Himanshu

Jajpur: Miscreants allegedly attacked Dharmasala MLA Himanshu Sekhar Sahoo and ransacked his vehicle near Budha river bridgein Jajpur district on Wednesday evening.

Sahoo alleged that he was attacked by the supporters of senior Biju Janata Dal leader Pranab Prakash Das.Sahoo said he was on his way to attend an official meeting at a nearby government office when he saw the traffic halted due to a road blockade near Budha river bridge.

“Some workers of Biju Janata Dal had staged a road blockade by burning tyres on the road. I was waiting in the queue of vehicles when they suddenly rushed towards me and started ransacking the vehicle with an iron rod and wooden sticks.They pushed me and took away my chain and attacked my PSO,” alleged Sahoo.He alsoalleged that the miscreants claimed that they were sent by Das. The Dharmasala MLA further said that the miscreants threatened him and asked him to leave the place.The miscreants later allegedly threw stones at the vehicle of the Independent MLA and also attacked him.

On the other hand, BJD leader and former Jajpur MLA Pranab Das denied the allegations made against him by Sahoo.Speaking to mediapersons, Das said he got information from BJD workers that some people were holding a protest over a decision by the administration on a project. Dhramasala MLA Sahoo, who was on his way to some place, was attacked by a group of people.

“BJD doesn’t believe in violence and it is a very unfortunate incident. I condemn the incident and full cooperation will be provided to the administration to arrest those who are culprits,” said Das.He said neither BJD nor his family members believe in violence and it cannot be tolerated at any cost.

On allegations of involvement of his brother in the violence, Das said: “My brother was not there. I have asked my brother to go to the police station. If he is the culprit, he will also be arrested first. We always fight for justice and the rights of the people. I have spoken with the Jajpur SP and asked him to take necessary action against the culprits.”

The Jajpur police constituted two special teams to arrest the culprits responsible for the assault on Himanshu Sahoo.