Misleading claims on Mahakumbh an affront to 56 crore devotees: CM Yogi in UP Assembly

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday hit out at the opposition Samajwadi Party (SP) over its alleged attempts to defame the ongoing Mahakumbh in Prayagraj with baseless and misleading claims.

Addressing the Uttar Pradesh Assembly on the second day, Yogi Adityanath delivered a sharp rebuttal to the Opposition's allegations surrounding Mahakumbh and said that it was not a government or party event but rather a celebration of society.

The Chief Minister emphasised that while the House was engaged in discussion, more than 56.25 crore devotees had taken a dip at the sacred Triveni Sangam.

He criticised the Opposition's alleged attempts to spread rumours with misleading videos targeting Sanatan Dharma, Ganga, the Hindu faith and the Mahakumbh.

"Such actions are not just an attack on Sanatan beliefs but a direct affront to the faith of 56 crore devotees and the spiritual essence of India itself," CM Yogi remarked in the House.

He further stated: "The Mahakumbh is not an event tied to any particular party or government but a grand celebration of society."

The government's role, he emphasised, is that of a humble facilitator, dedicated to fulfilling its responsibilities with the utmost sincerity.

"We see ourselves as servants entrusted with this duty and will discharge it with complete commitment. Our deep reverence for India’s eternal traditions makes it our responsibility to honor and uphold them," he said.

Calling it a privilege for the government to be associated with the Mahakumbh of the century, the Chief Minister highlighted how, despite all the negative propaganda, the nation and the world embraced the event, elevating it to unprecedented success.

The Chief Minister also acknowledged Assembly member Manoj Pandey's efforts to bring up the issue of misinformation.

He pointed out how deliberate attempts were made to spread rumors by falsely linking accidents in Cairo, Nepal, Jharkhand, and other places to Mahakumbh, and questioned the motives of those responsible for such misleading narratives.

He also took a jibe at the Leader of Opposition in the House and said: "I do not mock your opposition because I understand your habit."

"It is widely believed that today's 'Samajwadis' betray the very system that sustains them," he further quipped.