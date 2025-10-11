Live
Mission Shakti message reaches over 14.7 lakh people across UP
Mission Shakti 5.0 empowers women in Uttar Pradesh through the ‘Shakti Samvad’ program, promoting safety, self-reliance, and active participation in social development.
Lucknow, October 11: As part of Mission Shakti 5.0, led by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, the “Shakti Samvad – A Platform for the Voices of Girls and Women” initiative was organized across Uttar Pradesh on Saturday, marking the conclusion of the International Girl Child Week. The program directly engaged over 2,000 beneficiaries, demonstrating how collaboration between the government and society can bring positive change to the lives of women and girls.
The Women and Child Development Department conducted the program to understand the real needs, challenges, and experiences of women and girls, ensuring greater transparency and effectiveness in delivering government schemes. District Magistrates, senior administrative officers, and departmental representatives personally interacted with beneficiaries of schemes such as the Chief Minister's Kanya Sumangala Yojana, the Child Service Scheme, and the Women’s Pension Scheme after Husband’s Death.
Participants reported that these schemes not only provide financial support but also foster self-confidence and self-reliance. Officials assured timely and sensitive solutions to their issues.
“Shakti Samvad is not just a platform to review schemes, but a way to honor the voices of girls and women striving for self-reliance,” said Additional Chief Secretary Leena Johri. She emphasized that Mission Shakti ensures every beneficiary receives the full benefits of government programs while addressing their challenges.
Between September 22 and October 11, 2025, the fifth phase of Mission Shakti sensitized over 14.70 lakh people, including women, men, boys, and girls. The campaign promoted women’s safety, respect, and self-reliance through dialogue series, workshops, and awareness programs. Beneficiaries praised the efforts of CM Yogi Adityanath and the department for enabling a better future for themselves and their families.