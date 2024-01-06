Mizoram CM discusses possible collaborations with British Dy High Commissioner

Kolkata/Aizawl : Mizoram Chief Minister Lalduhoma has discussed the promising projects and possible collaborations with Andrew Fleming, British Deputy High Commissioner for Eastern India, in Kolkata.

Officials in Aizawl said that the Chief Minister during his meeting with the British Deputy High Commissioner on Friday discussed the promising projects and possible collaborations with the government and non-government agencies and to tap the abundance of natural resources in the northeastern state.



The British diplomat also expressed his keenness to exploit the varied resources of Mizoram.

While addressing a felicitation and interactive session at the Merchant's Chamber of Commerce and Industry in Kolkata, Lalduhoma said that Mizoram is the second-largest producer of bamboo in northeastern India and there is immense potential for the commercial exploitation of this plant.

He said the state is also the second-largest producer of strawberries in India. The climate in Mizoram is also conducive for the breeding and commercial exploitation of all kinds of silkworms.

“In fact, sericulture is one of our key industries and my government would attempt to bring about faster growth in this sector,” Lalduhoma said, adding that the state needs meaningful investment from both the Central government and private players, both domestic and foreign.