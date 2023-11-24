Mizoram Police reward IndiGo staffer for helping police in seizure of drugs

Aizawl: Mizoram Police have lauded and rewarded a female staff of the IndiGo Airlines posted at Lengpui airport here for helping then seize drugs valued at Rs 25.49 crore and ammunition, officials said on Friday.

A police official said that the senior police officials, in a brief function, commended the exemplary efforts of H.T. Vanlalruati, Security Executive at IndiGo Airlines in Lengpui airport for her outstanding role in the seizure of a substantial quantity of crystal methamphetamine tablets and some ammunition.

IndiGo thanked the Mizoram Police for rewarding its staff and recognising her endeavor.

"We take immense pride in having individuals like Ms Vanlalruati, her dedication and exceptional efforts contribute to upholding the highest safety standards. Her commitment reflects the core values we stand for. Our heartfelt appreciation for acknowledging her contribution", it said in a post on X.

Methamphetamine tablets, valued over Rs 25.49 crore, were seized recently from two Myanmar nationals and ammunition from a passenger from Manipur. The highly addictive Methamphetamine tablets, which are often smuggled from neighbouring Myanmar, contain a mix of methamphetamine and caffeine and are misused as high-dosage drugs in Bangladesh and neighbouring countries, besides India. Mizoram’s border Champhai district is the main corridor to smuggle drugs and other contrabands from Myanmar.