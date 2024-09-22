MNS Opposes Release of Pakistani Film 'The Legend of Maula Jatt' in Maharashtra

Live
Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray has voiced strong opposition to the scheduled October 2 release of the Pakistani film 'The Legend of Maula Jatt' in India. Thackeray declared that the movie would not be permitted to screen in Maharashtra and cautioned theater owners against defying this stance.
In a series of tweets in Marathi, Thackeray questioned the allowance of Pakistani actors' films in India, despite acknowledging that art typically transcends borders. He urged governments across India to prevent the film's release, not just in Maharashtra.
The MNS leader reminded theater owners of past incidents involving his party, implying potential consequences for those who ignore the warning. Thackeray emphasized his desire to avoid conflicts, particularly with the approaching Navratri festival, suggesting that state authorities would share this sentiment.
'The Legend of Maula Jatt', starring Fawad Khan and Mahira Khan, was a major success in Pakistan upon its 2022 release, grossing over Rs 400 crore globally. Its planned release in India by Zee Studios and Zindagi would mark the first Pakistani film to screen in the country since 2011's 'Bol'.
This situation highlights the ongoing tensions surrounding Pakistani artists in Indian entertainment. Following the 2016 Uri terror attack, Pakistani artists were banned from working in India. However, in November of the previous year, the Supreme Court dismissed a plea seeking a complete ban on Pakistani artists in the country.
The controversy surrounding this film's release underscores the complex interplay between cultural exchange and political sensitivities in the region.