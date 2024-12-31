Mob Lynching Over Cow Slaughter Allegation Claims Man's Life In UP

A man named Shahideen from Asalatpura, Uttar Pradesh, succumbed to injuries after being assaulted by a mob on suspicion of cow slaughter. The incident occurred on Monday morning, triggering tensions in the Moradabad area.

The Incident

According to reports, locals allegedly spotted individuals attempting to slaughter a stray cow near the Mandi Samiti area. While two fled, Shahideen was apprehended by the mob, who beat him with sticks, punches, and kicks until he lost consciousness.

Police arrived at the scene, rescued Shahideen, and transported him to a hospital. Despite medical attention, he died later that night. His body was subsequently handed over to his family.

Police Action

Senior police official Ranvijay Singh confirmed the incident, stating that a murder case has been registered based on a complaint by Shahideen’s brother. Investigations are ongoing to identify and apprehend those involved in the mob attack.

The Victim’s Background

Shahideen, once a bodybuilder passionate about fitness, had participated in multiple competitions. However, health complications from supplement addiction led to job loss and financial struggles. He reportedly became involved in cow smuggling activities in recent years.

The incident has sparked outrage and highlighted the dangers of mob justice, prompting authorities to appeal for calm and ensure a thorough investigation.