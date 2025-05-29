Mock drills are back

New Delhi: India is set to hold civil defence mock drills on Thursday across four states bordering Pakistan -- Gujarat, Rajasthan, Punjab, and Jammu and Kashmir. The drills aim to test emergency response coordination and civilian evacuation strategies in case of cross-border hostilities or terror-related incidents.

Government officials said the exercise would involve local civil defence teams, police, disaster response units, and medical staff. The drill is intended to test emergency response coordination, civilian evacuation protocols, and inter-agency communication in case of cross-border hostilities or terrorist incidents.

The mock drill comes just weeks after India launched Operation Sindoor on the night of May 6–7, a retaliatory strike reportedly targeting terror camps and military infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK). The operation was a response to the terror attack in Pahalgam on April 22, which claimed the lives of 26 civilians.

India's counter-attack prompted Pakistan to launch its strikes on Indian military sites and urban areas. In response, India hit at least nine Pakistani air bases, including radar and air defence units. After several days of high-intensity action, Pakistan requested a ceasefire, which

India accepted on May 10.

The Haryana government is also set to conduct a major state-wide civil defence exercise named “Operation Shield,” on May 29, across all 22 districts from 5 pm onwards to enhance the state’s emergency preparedness and response capabilities.