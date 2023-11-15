Modi appeals to voters of MP to elect BJP, says people's trust biggest asset for party, Congress has no vision

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who campaigned extensively in poll-bound Madhya Pradesh on Wednesday, which was the last day of campaigning, dubbed the voters’ faith in the BJP as the party’s biggest asset.

Modi said that seeking the blessings of the people of Madhya Pradesh was very special and urged them to vote for the party for the development of the state.

He also said that the Congress has no vision or road map for development and people are angry with dynastic and negative politics.

In a post on X, in Hindi, Modi said, “This time's campaign for the Madhya Pradesh Assembly elections, especially the campaign to seek blessings from the public, was very special. I went to every corner of the state, met and interacted with many people. The affection that the people have for the BJP, the faith they have in the BJP, is our biggest asset.”

The Prime Minister said that the “nari shakti” of Madhya Pradesh was coming to the fore in this election and raising the flag of the BJP.

“Just as women empowerment is the priority of the BJP, similarly women have decided that the return of the BJP government is their priority,” he said.

Modi said that today's generation is looking at the next 25 years of India and their 25 years together. “That is why our youth is also coming forward, shoulder to shoulder, to fulfill the responsibility of bringing the resolution of a developed India,” he said.

He said that people have this unwavering belief that only the BJP can make Madhya Pradesh a developed state of the 21st century.

He emphasised that the people of Madhya Pradesh are seeing the benefits of a double engine government and also understand its need.

“In the rallies, I also saw how angry the people of Madhya Pradesh are with the dynastic politics and negativity of the Congress. The Congress has no vision, no road map for the development of Madhya Pradesh. I urge all the voters of Madhya Pradesh to choose the BJP and its symbol, the lotus, for a developed state, for a developed India,” Modi appealed.

The polling for the 230-member Madhya Pradesh Assembly is scheduled on November 17.

The campaigning for the Assembly elections will come to an end on Wednesday evening at 5 p.m. and counting of votes will take place on December 3.