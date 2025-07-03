Modi arrives in Ghana on first leg of five-nation tour

Accra: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday arrived in Ghana on a two-day visit during which he will hold talks with the West African country's top leadership and review the strong bilateral partnership.

From Ghana, Modi will travel to Trinidad and Tobago on a two-day visit from July 3 to 4. In the third leg of his visit, Modi will visit Argentina from July 4 to 5. In the fourth leg of his visit, Modi will travel to Brazil to attend the 17th BRICS summit followed by a state visit. In the final leg of his visit, Modi will travel to Namibia. Modi, who is visiting Ghana at the invitation of President John Dramani Mahama, was given a guard of honour upon his arrival at the Kotoka International Airport here.

This is the prime minister's first-ever bilateral visit to Ghana. It is also the first prime ministerial visit from India to Ghana in three decades. Ghana is a valued partner in the Global South and plays an important role in the African Union and the Economic Community of West African States, Modi said in his departure statement.