Modi attends commemoration dedicated to Guru Tegh Bahadur

Chandigarh: The sacred land of Gita and the Gurus witnessed a profoundly historic moment on Tuesday. On the 350th Shaheedi Diwas of ‘Hind Di Chadar’ Sri Guru Tegh Bahadur Ji, Prime Minister Sh Narendra Modi graced a grand commemorative congregation organised by the Haryana Government at Jyotisar, Kurukshetra.

The solemn event was attended by Haryana Governor Prof. Ashim Kumar Ghosh, Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini, UnionPower Minister Manohar Lal, Union Minister of State for Culture Rao Inderjit Singh, Union Minister of State for Cooperation Krishan Pal Gurjar, several state ministers, MPs, MLAs, and an immense gathering of devotees.

The ceremony began with prayers in the holy presence of Guru Granth Sahib and the resonant invocation, “Waheguru Ji Ka Khalsa, Waheguru Ji Ki Fateh.”

Addressing the sangat, the Chief Minister bowed in reverence to the unparalleled sacrifice of Sri Guru Tegh Bahadur Ji, adding that his courage and principles had shaped generations with a spirit of fearlessness. He expressed gratitude to the Prime Minister for choosing Haryana to pay homage to the revered Guru.

The Chief Minister shared that the state government, in collaboration with the Haryana Sikh Gurdwara Prabandhak Committee, organised a series of initiatives to take Guru Sahib’s teachings to every household. Beginning November 1, four sacred yatras were taken out from Rori, Pinjore, Faridabad and Sadhaura (Yamunanagar). In tribute to the 350th Shaheedi Diwas, 350 blood donation camps were organised across the state, collecting 27,000 units of blood. Schools across Haryana conducted essay competitions on the life of Guru Sahib in Sanskrit, Hindi, Punjabi and English, witnessing overwhelming participation from 3.5 lakh students. Similarly, 350 students took part in trilingual story-writing competitions.

‘All village works must be completed within the set timeframe’

Union Minister for Power, Housing and Urban Affairs, Sh. Manohar Lal held a detailed review meeting of development works in six villages at the residence of Haryana’s Development and Panchayats Minister, Sh. Krishan Lal Panwar in Madlauda, Panipat district. He reviewed the progress of ongoing works in the villages and directed that the pace of development be further accelerated in the coming days.

He also spoke directly with officers of the concerned departments at the Chandigarh headquarters over phone and directed them to ensure timely and high-quality completion of all works.

Folk art and culture recognized across the world

Haryana Agriculture, Farmers’ Welfare, Minister, Shyam Singh Rana, said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will participate in the International Gita Mahotsav being held in Kurukshetra, as well as the grand event being organised to mark the 350th martyrdom year of “Hind Ki Chadar,” Guru Tegh Bahadur Ji, the symbol of sacrifice, peace, and humanity.

The Agriculture Minister said that with the support of the Central Government and the Haryana Government, Gita Mahotsavs are being organised in many countries across the world. Every year, lakhs of devotees from all corners of the country participate in the International Gita Mahotsav in Kurukshetra and experience the spiritual grandeur of the event. Haryana’s folk art and culture are recognised not only across India but around the world.

Haryana records improved sex ratio

Additional Chief Secretary, Health Department, Haryana, Sh. Sudhir Rajpal has directed district administrations and health officers across the state to work in close coordination and make concerted efforts to raise the sex ratio to 920 this year. Taking strict action, he ordered the suspension of two health officers for negligence in achieving the expected improvement in their districts.

Meanwhile, the Haryana Government has announced paid leave/special casual leave (with pay) on November 30 for employees working in government offices, educational institutions, boards, and corporations located in the state, who are registered voters of Delhi, in view of the by-elections to be held in 12 wards of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi.