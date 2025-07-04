Live
Modi conferred Ghana's national honour
Highlights
Accra (Ghana): Prime Minister Narendra Modi was on Thursday conferred with Ghana’s national honour, The Officer of the Order of the Star of Ghana, in recognition of his distinguished statesmanship and influential global leadership.
The prestigious award was presented by President John Dramani Mahama during Modi's visit to the West African nation. Modi dedicated the award to the country’s youth, its rich cultural heritage, and the enduring ties between India and Ghana.
