Modi expresses deep condolences over people killed in Israel during telephonic conversation with Netanyahu
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday expressed deep condolences and sympathy for those killed and wounded as a result of the terrorist attacks in Israel.
Modi also conveyed that the people of India stand in solidarity with Israel in this difficult hour.
The Prime Minister also reiterated that India strongly and unequivocally condemns terrorism in all its forms and manifestations.
Modi said this during a telephone call which he received on Tuesday from his Israeli counterpart Benjamin Netanyahu.
The Prime Minister also highlighted the issue of safety and security of Indian citizens in Israel during the call. Netanyahu assured him of full cooperation and support and the two leaders agreed to remain in close touch.
Hundreds of people have been killed in Israel and Palestine after violence broke out following rocket attacks by Hamas on Israel over the weekend.