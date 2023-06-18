  • Menu
Modi govt brought smiles to faces of poor: Anurag Thakur

Union minister Anurag Thakur
Union minister Anurag Thakur

Union minister Anurag Thakur on Sunday said the Narendra Modi government is a sensitive regime which did immense good for the welfare of the poor in...

Union minister Anurag Thakur on Sunday said the Narendra Modi government is a sensitive regime which did immense good for the welfare of the poor in the last nine years.

Addressing a rally in neighbouring Palghar, Thakur said the prime minister has brought smiles to the faces of the poor with his corruption-free governance.

''The Narendra Modi government is a sensitive regime which did immense good for the welfare of the poor in the last nine years,'' he said.

The Information and Broadcasting minister listened to the 102nd episode of 'Mann ki Baat' at Nalasopara and interacted with social media influencers and residents.

The Bharatiya Janata Party is holding rallies across the country to mark nine years of the Modi government in power.

