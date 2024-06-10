Modi hattrick

New Delhi: Modi 3.0 Sarkar is back. Led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, 72 ministers took oath at a block buster oath-taking ceremony held in the forecourts of Rashtrapati Bhavan on Sunday evening. Of them, 61 were from the BJP, including 7 women and 11 alliance partners.

The 73-year-old Modi will equal the feat of the first prime minister, Jawaharlal Nehru, who won in the 1952, 1957 and 1962 general elections. Leaders from India's neighborhood and the Indian Ocean Region are among the dignitaries and special invitees who attended the swearing-in ceremony of the prime minister and his council of ministers.

The gala event saw who’s who of power in attendance which included people from the business world, Mukesh Ambani, Anant Ambani, Anand Piramal, Gautam Adani with his wife Priti Adani and brother Rajesh Adani, attended the ceremony. Bollywood actors like Shahrukh Khan were also present. Former JNU student leader Shehla Rashid was also present. In all 8,000 guests were invited. Veteran BJP leaders like Murali Manohar Joshi also attended the ceremony. As the TDP-led NDA in Andhra Pradesh happens to be the main ally, TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu was seen sitting with the topmost dignitaries in the first row of guests.

Modi greeted the alliance partners with Namaskar which Naidu reciprocated.

People from the transgender community as well as sanitation workers and labourers, who were involved in the construction of the new Parliament building, were also invited to attend the swearing-in ceremony.

BJP MP Anurag Thakur said people who participated in ‘Mann ki Baat’ and those involved in Viksit Bharat Abhiyan and the NaMo app have also been invited to the ceremony. They gathered at Thakur’s residence before proceeding to the ceremony. BJP MP and former Social Justice and Empowerment Minister Virendra Kumar felicitated the transgender community members at his residence.

Meanwhile, BJP MP and former Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat felicitated the sanitation workers. “This is a part of Prime Minister Modi’s call of ‘sabka Saath Sabka Vishwas and Sabha Prayas’.

Former Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya felicitated 90 labourers and 30 sanitation workers involved in the construction of the new Parliament building.