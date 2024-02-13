 Modi in UAE India-UAE partnership: Strategic partnership between India and UAE

UAE-India friendship significance

Prime Minister Narendra Modi commenced his two-day official visit to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) today. Since 2015, this is the seventh visit of the Prime Minister to the UAE. He is scheduled to meet bilaterally with the President of the UAE, Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and the Vice President, Prime Minister, and Defence Minister of the UAE, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum. Additionally, he will serve as the Guest of Honour at the World Government Summit 2024 in Dubai. The inauguration of the eagerly anticipated BAPS Mandir, the first Hindu temple in Abu Dhabi, will be the focal point.

India-UAE diplomatic ties:

The continuation of Modi's diplomatic mission in UAE is this seventh visit, following his historic inaugural visit in 2015, serves as an indication of the robustness of the bilateral relations that were formally recognized as a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership in 2017. The UAE leadership has responded in kind to these visits, with the most recent occurrence being President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan's visit to India last month for the Vibrant Gujarat summit. Undoubtedly, the partnership between the United Arab Emirates and India is unparalleled, encompassing every aspect of their relationship—from food corridors and labour migration to the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) that the UAE established with India, the first nation with which it entered into such an accord. Additionally, economics is fundamental to bilateral partnership. The UAE is the second-largest export destination for India and its third-largest trading partner, with bilateral trade of $85 billion in 2022-23. India, being the second largest trading partner of the UAE, is excited to embark on new ventures.

Key agreements during Modi's visit to UAE:

Discussions are also on amidst the two countries to integrate instant payment systems, fintech platforms, and products. The UAE is the first Middle Eastern country to launch India's RuPay card in 2019. Modi's current visit, therefore, simply reflects the strengthening of ties between the two countries.