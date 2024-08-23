Modi invites Poland to join 'M-in-I, M-f-W' initiative

Warsaw: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday invited companies from Poland to join the 'Make in India, Make for the World' initiative as both countries decided to transform the bilateral relationship into a strategic partnership during his landmark Warsaw visit.

Addressing the media after holding talks with his Polish counterpart Donald Tusk at the Federal Chancellery, PM Modi highlighted that it was a significant day for India-Poland relations as the last visit of an Indian Prime Minister to Poland took place in 1979.

Identifying several areas for mutual cooperation, PM Modi remarked that Poland is a world leader in the field of food processing and Polish companies can join the mega food parks being set up in India.