Modi invites Zelensky to India

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has invited Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to visit India, Ukrainian envoy Oleksandr Polishchuk said on Sunday, adding that the two nations are “trying to agree on a precise date” for the same.Polishchuk made the comments while speaking to reporters on the occasion of Ukraine's national Flag Day, on Saturday. He also said that the day was historical as one year ago on the same day, PM Modi visited Ukraine and invited Zelensky to India. In August 2024, Modi visited Ukraine and offered to help bring peace to Ukraine “as a friend."