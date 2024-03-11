Modi made of different clay

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday taunted the Opposition parties after inaugurating and laying the foundation stones of various developmental projects in Uttar Pradesh's Azamgarh.

Addressing a massive gathering, Modi said that previous governments used to disappear after making promises during the election season, adding that he is made of ‘doosri mitti (different type of clay)".

"People in previous governments used to make announcements to deceive people... When I analyse, I find that announcements made 30–35 years ago (were never fulfilled). They used to put up a plaque before elections, and later, it would disappear...leaders would also vanish," the Prime Minister said.

"Modi doosri mitti ka insaan hai (Modi is a human being made of different clay)."

"The foundation stones we laid in 2019 were not for elections. You can see that we have inaugurated it too," the PM said in continuation of his swipe at the Opposition.

His statements pertained to the Opposition leaders' dig at the PM inaugurating projects and making announcements ahead of the Lok Sabha elections. The Prime Minister, however, said the Opposition have put him in the "same category" of the "old mindset" wherein leaders would appear before elections to make announcements and promises only to disappear later.

“Even (now) in 2024, nobody should see it (inauguration of projects and laying of foundation stones) through the glass of elections. This is the campaign of my journey for development. I am galloping to fulfil the vision of making India ‘Viksit Bharat’ by 2047, and making the country also gallop,” he added.

The most recent incident of Opposition leaders taking jibes at the Prime Minister for his poll promises was on Friday when, on the occasion of International Women’s Day, he announced the slashing of domestic gas cylinders by Rs 100 across India.

NCP (SP) MP Supriya Sule called the announcement a “jumla move”, and Trinamool Congress MP Saket Gokhale, said Modi’s ‘Nari Shakti’ is “limited to election campaigning”.